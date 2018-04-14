Arcade Fire Bring Out Florence Welch and Boy George at London Performance: Watch

Last night Arcade Fire performed at London’s SSE Wembley Arena, and during their performance, they brought out Florence Welch to help cover her Florence + The Machine single “Dog Days Are Over.” If that weren’t enough, the band also brought out pop music royalty Boy George during the encore for a cover of Culture Club’s 1983 hit “Karma Chameleon.” Arcade Fire finished their set with openers Preservation Hall Jazz Club returning to the stage to join in on their song “Wake Up.” Most recently, the band performed alongside Jarvis Cocker as part of their ongoing European tour. Watch their covers from last night’s London performance below.