Red Bull Music Festival NY 2018 Lineup: Robyn, John Maus, Fever Ray, Oneohtrix Point Never, and More

Red Bull Music Festival has announced the full schedule for its sixth year in New York City. Running from May 3 to May 25, the festival will feature artist talks, film premieres, and multidisciplinary performances. Oneohtrix Point Never will debut “MYRIAD,” an “immersive live performance experience that brings his music to life,” while serpentwithfeet will bring his sound to a “unique performance space.” Fever Ray will jump start her North American tour with two Brooklyn Hangar gigs, while John Maus will perform out on Coney Island. Robyn will discuss her career thus far in a conversation moderated by friend and fellow musician Kindness. Tickets go on sale March 22 at nyc.redbullmusicfestival.com. See the full event lineup below.