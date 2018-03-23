News \
Q-Tip Is Playing Miles Davis in a New Play by Nelson George
Author and cultural critic Nelson George has written a play about Miles Davis called My Funny Valentine. The action occurs during one day in Davis’ life in 1981. A staged reading of the play is taking place on Monday in New York City, and George has announced that Q-Tip will be playing the starring role during the performance. According to an old interview with Tip in XXL, the rapper and producer has been working on the play with George and doing “table readings” since at least 2010. The event description for the reading briefly summarizes the plot: “By responding to a fan’s letter the trumpeter ignites a chain of life altering events.”