Marilyn Manson Teases New Music Video Featuring Courtney Love

Marilyn Manson’s upcoming music video for “Tattooed in Reverse” will apparently star Courtney Love as his nurse. “Who allowed Courtney Love to be my nurse?” Manson said on Twitter. “Oh shit…I did.” The brief teaser for the Heaven Upside Down track shows Love wheeling Manson around, perhaps a reference to his now-infamous wheelchair performance from last year. Watch the clip below.

Who allowed Courtney Love to be my nurse? Oh shit…I did. TATTOOED IN REVERSE. pic.twitter.com/difHKWnpMZ — Marilyn Manson (@marilynmanson) March 21, 2018