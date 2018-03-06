Sade has not released any new music since their last album, 2010’s Solider of Love, and in the past seven years, the British band’s catalogue and trademark “quiet storm” sound has only become more and more relevant to trends in R&B and alt-pop music. Now, Sade Adu and her team have returned with a new track for Ava DuVernay’s upcoming big-budget adaptation of iconic young adult fantasy novel A Wrinkle in Time. “Flower of the Universe” is produced by No I.D., who shared the song via Audiomack (it has not yet been released on any streaming service). Ava DuVernay also posted the song on Twitter, thanking Adu: “You are a queen and a visionary and we love you.” The song is a waltz, powered by a brittle drum machine backbeat and acoustic guitar crocheting typical of Sade’s mature work. A florid orchestration surges up ominously across the course of the track. A Wrinkle in Time is out on Friday (March 9). Listen to “Flower of the Universe” below.

A late-night treat for all you Flowers of the Universe. My thanks to No I.D. And thank you to @SadeOfficial. You are a queen and a visionary and we love you. #WrinkleInTime https://t.co/oen0etyYFi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 6, 2018