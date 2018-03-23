Father John Misty, Waxahatchee, Thee Oh Sees Performing at Kurt Vonnegut Conference

Indiana University is well-known for music studies and located in the notable Midwest music town of Bloomington, Indiana, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that organizers of an upcoming Kurt Vonnegut conference have also booked a compelling lineup of musical guests. The event, Granfalloon: A Kurt Vonnegut Gathering, takes its name from a word in Cat’s Cradle and will feature daytime lectures in addition to evening performances by artists including Father John Misty, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, Thee Oh Sees, Noname, Shabazz Palaces, and Damien Jurado. The conference/festival takes place at multiple venues in Bloomington from May 10-12. See the full schedule of events here (via Pitchfork). Tickets are on sale today.