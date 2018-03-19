Gas Announces New Album Rausch

Over the last two years, Kompakt records co-founder Wolfgang Voigt has revived his ambient techno project Gas after a 17-year hiatus, releasing the very good new album Narkopop and a box set reissue of his four seminal late-’90s records. It appears that the alias isn’t going into hibernation any time soon. Today, Voigt announced a new Gas album called Rausch, which is being billed as a single long piece of music. Accordingly, there isn’t an advance single to be heard, just a minute and a half of hovering atmosphere in the album trailer below. Rausch arrives on CD and 2xLP via Kompakt May 18.