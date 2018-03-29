Report: Fabolous Arrested for Domestic Violence

Fabolous was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly assaulting Love & Hip-Hop star Emily B, born Emily Bustamante, with whom he has two children, as TMZ reports.

Fabolous, born John Jackson, reportedly turned himself into police in Englewood, NJ, where the couple live after Emily first contacted the cops, telling them Fabolous had hit her.

The rapper was accompanied by an attorney upon turning himself in. According to TMZ reports, he did not spend any time in jail and was instead cited for the alleged incident and given a ticket for his court appearance.