Edgar Wright Announces Baby Driver Volume 2 Soundtrack Featuring Run the Jewels, Sky Ferreira, R.E.M., and More

CREDIT: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Last summer, Baby Driver was one of the biggest (and best) music films in years, and now director Edgar Wright has announced plans to release a sequel to the film’s original soundtrack. Titled Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score for A Score, the album features music from Run the Jewels, Danger Mouse, Boards of Canada, Sky Ferreira, R.E.M., and more, plus cuts from Steven Price’s previously-unreleased score. Today, the team behind the release has shared the album’s first single, a new remix of Vinnie Maniscalco’s track “TaKillYa.” Check it out below and revisit our review of the standout film.

Rob Arcand
Tags: Baby Driver, boards of canada, danger mouse, edgar wright, r.e.m., run the jewels, Sky Ferreira