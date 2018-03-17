News \
Edgar Wright Announces Baby Driver Volume 2 Soundtrack Featuring Run the Jewels, Sky Ferreira, R.E.M., and More
Last summer, Baby Driver was one of the biggest (and best) music films in years, and now director Edgar Wright has announced plans to release a sequel to the film’s original soundtrack. Titled Baby Driver Volume 2: The Score for A Score, the album features music from Run the Jewels, Danger Mouse, Boards of Canada, Sky Ferreira, R.E.M., and more, plus cuts from Steven Price’s previously-unreleased score. Today, the team behind the release has shared the album’s first single, a new remix of Vinnie Maniscalco’s track “TaKillYa.” Check it out below and revisit our review of the standout film.