Watch Arcade Fire Bicker With Bill Hader in SNL Promo

In the promo clips for tomorrow’s episode of Saturday Night Live, you can see host and former cast member Bill Hader teach Arcade Fire some hard lessons in show business. Also, Hader and the band argue over if they’re “The Arcade Fire” or simply “Arcade Fire” before Win Butler and crew resolve themselves to whipping out their iPhones and looking up their own name.

Usually these promos are awkward as hell, with a current cast member tasked with all the comedic heavy lifting, but Arcade Fire were really committed to the bits. Perhaps they’ll make a return appearance in a sketch?