Young Scooter – “Trippple Cross” ft. Future and Young Thug

When Young Scooter first emerged in the early years of this decade, the Atlanta rapper was known primarily as a protege of Atlanta’s greatest rising mixtape star of the moment, Future. Scooter released a pretty great, industrial-grade trap single called “Columbia” in 2012 and several mixtapes that enterprising members of the Datpiff and Livemixtapes set dug into and found some gems on. Before Future began to favor largely featureless releases, Scooter was given slots on both his Pluto and Honest albums. Several years prior to the post-prison Gucci Mane resurgence, Scooter was also included on 2013’s Free Bricks II, a collaborative tape with the ATL legend. Scooter’s consistently released music over the course of the past seven years; quietly, 2017’s Jugg King was a strong full-length project ranking up with his most popular mixtape, 2013’s Street Lottery (not on streaming, because there is no justice in the world).

Scooter’s old friends Future and Young Thug cropped up on separate tracks on Jugg King, but on the newest single and title track from Scooter’s upcoming project, “Trippple Cross,” both stars are featured. Thug and Future collaborations were rare prior to last year’s collaborative mixtape Super Slimey, but this may be the dawn of a new era. Scooter manages to be the most enjoyable part of “Tripple Cross” despite the star power he’s contending with—Thug only delivers the hook—bragging with his typically spare flow, saying the word “brick” as many times per verse as he always has, and channeling Too $hort as much as Southern mentors like Gucci, Jeezy, and Waka.

Trippple Cross is due on February 23 via Freebandz, 1017 Records, and Scooter’s own Black Migo Gang imprint. Listen below.