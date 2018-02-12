Yasiin Bey and Madlib Claim a New Black Star Album Is Coming This Year

Yasiin Bey–formerly Mos Def–made a guest appearance at a Madlib DJ set in Denver last night, and used the opportunity to tease a supposed upcoming Black Star album featuring Madlib. “New Black Star 2018–Madlib, Black Star, Madlib, Black Star.” After the rapper’s appearance, Madlib followed up: “Y’all ready for that album with us?” Black Star is a collaborative rap duo featuring Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli. Though they collaborated on stray songs throughout the 2000s, the group’s last and only album, Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, was released in August of 1998 (A new project, then, would be a logical 20th anniversary followup). In 2011, the group released a single, “Fix Up,” produced by Madlib. Listen to audio from the Denver show below.