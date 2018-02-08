Video: Calvin Harris — “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR

After last year’s features-studded Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, Calvin Harris is setting the stage for volume two with “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR. Calvin Harris premiered the sunshine-filled single on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, and praised PARTYNEXTDOOR as a “genius.” “[H]is pen and his voice and his delivery is, I think, amongst the best in the world,” Harris said. Watch the wild, kaleidoscopic music video for “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready” below.