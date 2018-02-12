The Melvins Announce New Album and North American Tour

Sludge-rock veterans the Melvins have apparently borrowed a page from the Ned’s Atomic Dustbin playbook and added a second bassist to their forthcoming album Pinkus Abortion Technician. Jeff Pinkus of the Butthole Surfers fame is joining current Melvins bassist Steven McDonald on the low end.

“We’ve never had two bass players. We’ve had two drummers and two guitar players so it makes total sense to now have two bass players,” Buzz Osborne said in a statement. “We’ll be taking this two-prong bass attack on the road as well which should prove to be interesting. Pinkus Abortion Technician is a radically great record and was a stone groove to record. We drank a lot of coffee and enjoyed each other’s company. I like Steven and Jeff a great deal. I admire their bass playing and singing and both of them can grill a mean steak.”

We’ll have to take Osborne’s word on Pinkus and McDonald’s culinary skills, but we’ll be able to hear the dual bass in action when Pinkus Abortion Technician drops on April 20. The band did release a track list and a slew of North American tour dates in the interim. The new record includes a cover of the Beatles’ “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and the Butthole Surfer’s “Graveyard” — two bands commonly uttered in the same breath.

The Melvins kick off a 10-week North American tour on April 26. Check out the dates and tracklist below:

Tour dates:

April 26 San Diego, CA Casbah

April 29 Dallas, TX Tree’s

April 30 Austin, TX Mohawk

May 1 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

May 3 Baton Rouge, LA Spanish Moon

May 4 Birmingham, AL Zydeco

May 6 Charlottee, NC Visulite Theater

May 7 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

May 9 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

May 10 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

May 11 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

May 12 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

May 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 14 Montreal, QC Corona Theatre

May 18 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

May 19 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

May 20 Louisville, KY Headliner’s Music Hall

May 22 Nashville, TN 3rd & Lindsley

May 23 Memphis, TN Hi-Tone

May 24 St. Louis, MO The Ready Room

May 25 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

May 31 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

July 12 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory

July 13 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

July 14 Fresno, CA Strummer’s

July 16 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

July 17 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

July 19 Seattle, WA Neumo’s

July 20 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

July 21 Vancouver, BC Venue Nightclub

July 24 Edmonton, AB Union Hall

July 25 Calgary, AB Marquee Room

July 27 Winnipeg, MB Pyramid Cabaret

July 28 Fargo, ND The Aquarium (Dempsey’s Upstairs)

July 29 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

July 30 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

July 31 Chicago, IL Park West

August 2 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme

August 3 Detroit, MI El Club

August 4 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

August 5 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue Theatre

August 6 Rock Island, IL Rock Island Brewing Company

August 7 Des Moines, IA Wooly’s

August 8 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

August 10 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

August 11 Ft. Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

August 13 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

August 14 Las Vegas, NV The Bunkhouse Saloon

Tickets go own sale Friday at 10 am.

Pinkus Abortion Technician tracklist:

1. Stop Moving To Florida 2. Embrace The Rub

3. Don’t Forget To Breathe

4. Flamboyant Duck

5. Break Bread

6. I Want To Hold Your Hand

7. Prenup Butter

8. Graveyard