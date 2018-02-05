Sasquatch Festival 2018 Lineup: Bon Iver, David Byrne, Modest Mouse, and More

The 2018 lineup for the Sasquatch Festival in Washington state has been announced. Taking place May 25-27, the festival will feature Bon Iver, David Byrne, Modest Mouse and the National as headliners—that is, quite the pack of dudes. Other attractions include Tyler, the Creator, Spoon, Anderson .Paak, Grizzly Bear, TV on The Radio, Vince Staples, Big Thief, Japandroids, Neko Case, Explosions in the Sky, Slowdive, Thundercat, Jlin, Wolf Parade, Julien Baker, Tune-Yards, Perfume Genius, Noname, Margo Price, the Weather Station, Charly Bliss, PUP, Whitney, Girlpool, Japanese Breakfast, (Sandy) Alex G, Jeff Rosenstock, Phoebe Bridgers, Chastity Belt, and White Reaper.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday, February 10th; find more details about the festival at the Sasquatch site. The full lineup is below.