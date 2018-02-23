News \
Public Image Ltd. Announce New Anniversary Tour and Box Set
English post-punk veterans Public Image Ltd. have announced a new tour, documentary, and box set to celebrate the band’s 40 years together. The act will hit the road in May, touring accross Europe and Japan through the summer and into the fall. Their documentary film, titled The Public Image is Rotten, premiered last year at the Tribeca Film Festival and the upcoming box set will also feature the same name. Find more details on the band’s website.