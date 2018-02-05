“Rose-Colored Boy” is the fourth video from Paramore’s excellent 2017 album After Laughter. Like previous video “Fake Happy” and indeed the album itself, the “Rose-Colored Boy” video finds the band picking at the depression and anxiety that can lurk under a public presentation of happiness. Here Hayley Williams plays the cheery face of a fluffy 70’s-style morning news program titled Wake Up! Roseville, with her disposition flicking on-and-off in accordance with the camera’s red light.

Watch it below, and read our review of After Laughter here.