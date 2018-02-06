New Music \

King Tuff Announces New Album The Other, Releases “Psycho Star”

Garage rocker King Tuff has announced The Other, his fifth full-length solo album, and if the two songs released so far are anything to go by, the new record represents a more esoteric and reflective side of a musician who built a cult following for songs that were frequently frantic and outrageous. Today’s announcement comes with a new video for “Psycho Star,” the album’s phasered-up official first single; last week, King Tuff (given name Kyle Thomas) released title track and opener “The Other,” his first new song in four years. King Tuff’s previous album was 2014’s Black Moon Spell.

The Other is out April 13 from Sub Pop; guest collaborators include Ty Segall (drums), Jenny Lewis and Greta Morgan (vocals), and Mikal Cronin (saxophone). Watch “Psycho Star” and check out the cover artwork and track list below. Newly announced U.S. tour dates can be found here.

King Tuff, The Other track list
1. “The Other”
2. “Raindrop Blue”
3. “Thru the Cracks”
4. “Psycho Star”
5. “Infinite Mile”
6. “Birds of Paradise”
7. “Circuits in the Sand”
8. “Ultraviolet”
9. “Neverending Sunshine”
10. “No Man’s Land”

Anna Gaca
