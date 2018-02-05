Jeff Tweedy Announces 2018 Tour

Jeff Tweedy has announced a 2018 solo tour. The Wilco frontman will embark on his tour in April and will hit up the States, Canada, and Europe. Last year, Tweedy released his solo studio album Together at Last, an acoustic collection of tracks pulled from Tweedy’s broad musical catalog, including his Golden Smog and Loose Fur side projects. Tweedy also produced and co-wrote the entirety of gospel legend Mavis Staples’ 2017 album If All I Was Was Black, and featured on the track “Ain’t No Doubt About It.” Presale begins on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Tickets will be open to the public on Feb. 9.

April 05 – Royal Oak Music Theatre @ Royal Oak, MI

April 07 – New Vision United Church @ Hamilton, ON

April 08 – The Grand Theatre @ Kingston, ON

April 09 – London Music Hall @ London, ON

April 11 – Algonquin Commons Theatre @ Ottawa, ON

April 12 – Théâtre Corona @ Montreal, ON

April 14 – Imperial Theatre @ St. John, NB

April 15 – Convocation Hall @ Wolfville, NS

April 17 – Higher Ground @ Burlington, VT

April 18 – McCarter Theatre Center @ Princeton, NJ

April 20 – The Haw River Ballroom @ Saxapahaw, NC

April 21 – High Water Festival @ N. Charleston, SC

April 27 – The Vic Theatre @ Chicago, IL (Benefit)

April 28 – The Vic Theatre @ Chicago, IL (Benefit)

Aug. 31 – Sep. 01 – End Of The Road @ Wiltshire, UK

Sep. 02 – Into The Great Wide Open @ Vlieland, NL

Sep. 03 – TivoliVredenburg @ Utretcht, NL

Sep. 04 – OLT Rivierenhof @ Antwerp, BE

Sep. 06 – Sentrum Scene Norway @ Oslo, NO