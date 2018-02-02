Jay Som – “Hot Bread”

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Jay Som has released “Hot Bread,” a wistful song about a one-night stand with a past love. Featured on Amazon Music’s Love Me Not playlist, the track opens: “Will you dance with me, Jen? / You won’t have to see me leave again.” “The warm and dry ’70s tone inspired me to make a chill but optimistic arrangement with simple lyrics,” she explained to NPR. Listen to the track named after “one of [her] favorite things in the world” below.