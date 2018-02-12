Iceage Return With “Catch It,” Announce U.S. Tour

Danish post-punk and hardcore band Iceage return today with “Catch It,” a brooding, nearly six-minute new song that plays to both ends of their dynamic range. It’s their first new material since releasing their third album, Plowing Into the Field of Love, in 2014. In addition, Iceage have announced an upcoming U.S. tour (including a number of dates with Mary Lattimore), and they’re already hinting that fans can expect to hear more new music at those performances.

Watch the video for “Catch It” below, featuring members of Iceage and a cameo by actor David Dastmalchian (Twin Peaks: The Return, The Dark Knight) and his baby daughter. See Iceage’s 2018 tour dates below that.

Iceage 2018 tour dates

May 2 — Copenhagen, DE @ Hotel Cecil

May 4 — Berlin, DE @ Private Club

May 5 — Amsterdam, NE @ Bitterzoet

May 6 — Brussels, BE @ La Nuit De Botanique

May 7 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

May 8 — London, UK @ Scala

May 10 — Seattle, WA @ Nordic Museum

May 16 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

May 17 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

May 18 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

May 19 — Richmond, VA @ The Camel

May 20 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

May 21 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

May 22 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

May 23 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 24 — New Orleans, LA @ Santos

May 25 — Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s

May 26 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

May 27 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

June 5 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *

June 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

June 7 — Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall *

June 8 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

June 9 — Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival *

Mon. June 11 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

June 12 — Vancouver, BC @ The Astoria *

June 14 — Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett *

June 15 — Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto *

June 16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

June 17 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

June 18 — Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *

June 19 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

June 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

June 22 — Detroit, MI @ El Club *

June 23 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *

June 24 — Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club *

June 25 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa *

June 26 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

June 27 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

June. 28 — New York, NY @ Market Hotel *

* = with Mary Lattimore