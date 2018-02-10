Hear Britt Daniel, Sun Kil Moon, Car Seat Headrest & More Cover David Bowie On Howard Stern Special

Britt Daniel, Sun Kil Moon, Car Seat Headrest, and over 20 other musicians covered their favorite David Bowie songs during a special tribute on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show last night. Billy Corgan, Peter Frampton, Garbage, Bleachers, Gogol Bordello, Biffy Clyro, Dawes, Todd Rundgren, Lisa Loeb, Michael Penn, Daryl Hall, Corey Taylor, the Struts, and Shawn Colvin are also among the artists who participated. Listen to the whole special below.

