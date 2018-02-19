Watch Fergie’s Bizarrely Awful National Anthem Performance at the NBA All-Star Game

Last night, former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie sang the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Things took an unexpected turn as Fergie attempted to rework the “The Star-Spangled Banner” into some sort of strange, jazzy art piece, but it’s hard to say just what her intentions were with it. Maybe it was all some sort of veiled political statement, like the NFL’s recent Anthem protests? Maybe it was a genuinely botched attempt at putting her own spin on the song? Either way, players standing for the Anthem found it hard to contain their reactions. Steph Curry looked pretty confused by the whole thing, while Draymond Green couldn’t keep from laughing and Joel Embiid mostly looked frustrated with the whole affair. Watch it all happen in a video of the bizarre performance below.