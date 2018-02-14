Amen Dunes – “Blue Rose”

Amen Dunes has released a new video for “Blue Rose,” the heady opening track of the upcoming album Freedom. Directed by Alex Goldberg, the clip finds Amen Dunes’ Damon McMahon engaged in unstable self-narration, occasionally trading places with his younger self (played by skateboarder Alberto Olivier). Where the excellent lead single “Miki Dora” explored masculinity in the figure of a famously troubled pro surfer, “Blue Rose” turns the question inward, toward McMahon’s relationships with his father and his past selves.

Freedom is out March 30 from Sacred Bones. Watch and listen to “Blue Rose” below.