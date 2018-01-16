Video: CupcakKe – “Duck Duck Goose”

Chicago rapper CupcakKe has released a new music video for her track “Duck Duck Goose.” In typical CupcakKe fashion, the video is lightly pornographic and very playful, featuring the rapper messing around with a whole bunch of dildos (it is, obviously, NSFW). Watch the phallus-heavy clip below.

“Duck Duck Goose” is the second video off of her third studio album Ephorize, which came out last week. In November, she released the ass-kicking, name-taking video for “Cartoons.”