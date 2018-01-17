The Decemberists Announce New Album I’ll Be Your Girl, Release “Severed”

Veteran indie-pop raconteurs The Decemberists are putting out a new album, and it’s called I’ll Be Your Girl. It’s out March 16 on Capitol Records, according to Pitchfork. The band has released a new single from the LP called “Severed,” which is an unusually electronics-heavy outing for them, driven by a synth arpeggio and an unusually processed-sounding Colin Meloy. In a statement about the album, Meloy wrote that “the songs tend to the darker, more absurdist side of things I mean, how can you blame us and features a lot of nice vintage synth work.” Listen to “Severed,” and check out the album track list below. Read more about the album here.

The Decemberists, I’ll Be Your Girl track list

1. “Once In My Life”

2. “Cutting Stone”

3. “Severed”

4. “Starwatcher”

5. “Tripping Along”

6. “Your Ghost”

7. “Everything Is Awful”

8. “Sucker’s Prayer”

9. “We All Die Young”

10. “Rusalka, Rusalka / The Wild Rushes”

11. “I’ll Be Your Girl”