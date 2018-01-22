Watch St. Vincent Perform an Acoustic Set for Tiny Desk Concert

St. Vincent stopped by the NPR studios to film a Tiny Desk Concert recently, performing three songs from her October album MASSEDUCTION armed with only an acoustic guitar. Clad in sunglasses and a beret, Annie Clark delivered passionate renditions of “New York,” “Los Ageless,” and “Slow Dance.” While tuning her guitar, Clark asked the assembled NPR staff whether Terry Gross has hidden heavy tattoo work the world has never seen. Watch the concert below.