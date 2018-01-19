New Music \
Hear Kelly Lee Owens Remix St. Vincent’s “New York”
Kelly Lee Owens has shared a new remix of St. Vincent’s MASSEDUCTION single “New York.” Stripping the song down to its spacious vocals, Owens builds things from the ground up around a barren 909 kick, as she teases in crisp hi-hats and careful effects. The remix comes with news that St. Vincent will perform at a number of festivals later this year, including Hangout Music Festival, Boston Calling, and performances both weekends of Coachella. Check out those dates, as well as the Kelly Lee Owens remix, below.
St. Vincent 2018 tour dates:
January 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
January 20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
January 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
January 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
January 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
January 27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
February 15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
February 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
February 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
February 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
February 22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live
February 24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
February 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
March 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore
March 2 – Richmond, VA @ The National
March 3 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa
March 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome
April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
May 25 – May 27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling