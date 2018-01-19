Hear Kelly Lee Owens Remix St. Vincent’s “New York”

Kelly Lee Owens has shared a new remix of St. Vincent’s MASSEDUCTION single “New York.” Stripping the song down to its spacious vocals, Owens builds things from the ground up around a barren 909 kick, as she teases in crisp hi-hats and careful effects. The remix comes with news that St. Vincent will perform at a number of festivals later this year, including Hangout Music Festival, Boston Calling, and performances both weekends of Coachella. Check out those dates, as well as the Kelly Lee Owens remix, below.

St. Vincent 2018 tour dates:

January 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

January 20 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

January 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

January 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

January 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

January 27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

February 15 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

February 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

February 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

February 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

February 22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

February 24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

February 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

March 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

March 2 – Richmond, VA @ The National

March 3 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

March 4 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome

April 13 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 20 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

May 19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

May 25 – May 27 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling