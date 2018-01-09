Power Trip and Sheer Mag Announce North American Tour

Texas thrash metal heads Power Trip and Philadelphia disco punk rockers Sheer Mag are teaming up to tour North America this April through June. They’ll be supported by hardcore bands Fury and Red Death for the majority of the dates. The pairing is natural—both bands are politically charged and promote progressive messages through their music, albeit through slightly different genres. They also both rock.

Power Trip’s “Waiting Around to Die,” off their album Nightmare Logic, was one of Spin’s 25 Best Metal Songs of 2017, and Sheer Mag appeared on both our August cover and 50 Best Albums of the Year for their debut Need To Feel Your Love. Check out the tour dates below.

Apr 30 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

May 01 Birmingham, AL – Saturn

May 04 Charlotte, NC – Carolina Rebellion

May 05 Richmond, VA – Broadberry

May 06 Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit

May 07 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 08 Washington, DC – The Black Cat

May 10 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

May 11 Boston, MA – Paradise

May 12 Syracuse, NY- The Lost Horizon

May 13 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

May 15 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 16 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

May 18 Columbus, OH – Rock on The Range

May 19 Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle

May 20 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

May 21 Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Park Theatre

May 23 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Louis’

May 24 Edmonton, Alberta – The Starlite Room

May 25 Calgary, Alberta – Dickens Pub

May 27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Modified Ghosts

May 28 Seattle, WA – Neumo’s

May 29 Portland, OR – Hawthorne

May 31 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Jun 01 San Jose, CA – The Ritz

Jun 02 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent (Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Red Death only)

Jun 03 San Diego, CA – Soma

Jun 04 Mesa, AZ – Club Red

Jun 05 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad (Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Red Death only)

Jun 07 Austin, TX – The Mohawk (Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Red Death only)