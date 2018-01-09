News \
Power Trip and Sheer Mag Announce North American Tour
Texas thrash metal heads Power Trip and Philadelphia disco punk rockers Sheer Mag are teaming up to tour North America this April through June. They’ll be supported by hardcore bands Fury and Red Death for the majority of the dates. The pairing is natural—both bands are politically charged and promote progressive messages through their music, albeit through slightly different genres. They also both rock.
Power Trip’s “Waiting Around to Die,” off their album Nightmare Logic, was one of Spin’s 25 Best Metal Songs of 2017, and Sheer Mag appeared on both our August cover and 50 Best Albums of the Year for their debut Need To Feel Your Love. Check out the tour dates below.
Apr 30 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
May 01 Birmingham, AL – Saturn
May 04 Charlotte, NC – Carolina Rebellion
May 05 Richmond, VA – Broadberry
May 06 Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit
May 07 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
May 08 Washington, DC – The Black Cat
May 10 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
May 11 Boston, MA – Paradise
May 12 Syracuse, NY- The Lost Horizon
May 13 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace
May 15 Detroit, MI – El Club
May 16 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
May 18 Columbus, OH – Rock on The Range
May 19 Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle
May 20 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
May 21 Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Park Theatre
May 23 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Louis’
May 24 Edmonton, Alberta – The Starlite Room
May 25 Calgary, Alberta – Dickens Pub
May 27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Modified Ghosts
May 28 Seattle, WA – Neumo’s
May 29 Portland, OR – Hawthorne
May 31 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
Jun 01 San Jose, CA – The Ritz
Jun 02 Los Angeles, CA – The Regent (Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Red Death only)
Jun 03 San Diego, CA – Soma
Jun 04 Mesa, AZ – Club Red
Jun 05 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad (Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Red Death only)
Jun 07 Austin, TX – The Mohawk (Power Trip, Sheer Mag, Red Death only)