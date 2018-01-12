Stream Jonny Greenwood’s Soundtrack for Phantom Thread

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film Phantom Thread opened in select theaters on Christmas, and once again, the acclaimed director recruited Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood to compose the score. The full score is now available as an original motion picture soundtrack; stream it below. Nonesuch Records will release it on CD February 9 and vinyl April 21. The film receives wide release in the U.S. next week.

Greenwood also scored Anderson’s previous three films, There Will Be Blood (2007), The Master (2012), and Inherent Vice (2014); Anderson, in turn, directed music videos for Radiohead’s most recent album A Moon Shaped Pool. Greenwood’s Phantom Thread score was nominated for a Golden Globe award, but lost to The Shape of Water.

