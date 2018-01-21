Watch Method Man Join the Cast of SNL in a New Fresh Prince Sketch

Last night, Method Man joined the cast of Saturday Night Live to reenact Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. In the clip, Chris Redd raps along to the show’s classic opening, as what began with a court-side fight in West Philadelphia quickly grows dark, with a gang chasing Will across the country, sending him into hiding that eventually requires FBI witness protection. Method Man plays a gang member chasing Will from Philly to Bel-Air. The episode was hosted by Jessica Chastain with music from Troye Sivan, who performed the single “My My My!”. Watch the clip below.