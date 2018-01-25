Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

This summer, Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd are embarking on what they say is the final tour of their 45-year career. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members will be accompanied by such guests as Bad Company, Hank Williams Jr, and wannabe cowboy Kid Rock. This tour is a bit of a reunion for Skynyrd and Kid Rock as the duo hit the road together in 2009. It sounds like this will be the last time it will be appropriate to yell “Free Bird!” at a live band.

So far, Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour comprises of dates in the U.S. and Canada and kicks off on May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tickets for most shows go on sale on Friday at 10 am. Information can be found on the band’s site.

Tour dates are listed below:

May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

May 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

May 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

June 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

June 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre

August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

August 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

September 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood