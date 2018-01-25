News \
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour
This summer, Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd are embarking on what they say is the final tour of their 45-year career. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members will be accompanied by such guests as Bad Company, Hank Williams Jr, and wannabe cowboy Kid Rock. This tour is a bit of a reunion for Skynyrd and Kid Rock as the duo hit the road together in 2009. It sounds like this will be the last time it will be appropriate to yell “Free Bird!” at a live band.
So far, Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour comprises of dates in the U.S. and Canada and kicks off on May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Tickets for most shows go on sale on Friday at 10 am. Information can be found on the band’s site.
Tour dates are listed below:
May 4 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
May 5 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 11 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
May 12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
May 19 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
May 25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
May 26 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
June 22 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 23 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
June 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 7 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 14 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 20 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 21 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 4 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
August 11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre
August 25 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
August 31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
September 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood