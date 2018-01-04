Watch Julien Baker Perform “Turn Out the Lights” on Colbert

It seems Julien Baker’s debut national TV performance went over well at CBS, because last night she was invited back to the studio as the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Baker performed “Turn Out the Lights,” the huge, heart-stopping title track from her recent sophomore album, alone on a darkened stage with just a guitar and some pedals. It’s a powerful performance, and even better when you catch Baker all but glowing with joy after nailing it. I imagine this won’t be her last time on national television either. Watch below.