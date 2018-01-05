New Music \

Hudson Mohawke – “Foxy Boxing”

Hudson Mohawke has released the rarity “Foxy Boxing” as part of his LuckyMe label’s annual Advent Calendar series. The song previously debuted in 2011 during a Jacques Greene set on Boiler Room, and while widely shared online, it never received a proper release until today.

You can download the song for free , along with other tracks in the series by DJ Paypal, Sega Bodega, and Jacques Greene, by signing up for the label’s free newsletter. Listen to “Foxy Boxing” below.

