Tonight, SZA took the Grammys stage to perform “Broken Clocks,” from her critically-acclaimed album Ctrl. SZA’s stratospheric rise came after the release of her debut studio album, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 200 albums chart. The 27-year-old R&B songstress brought her mom and grandmother to her very first Grammy Awards show, where she garnered five Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, but lost in each category. Watch SZA’s performance below.