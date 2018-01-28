Grammys 2018: Watch Logic’s Anti-Trump, Pro-Immigration Speech

Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid teamed up tonight at the Grammys to perform the suicide prevention anthem and Song of the Year nominee “1-800-273-8255.” Following the performance, Logic gave an impassioned speech in support of women and immigrants, referencing President Trump’s recent comments about African countries and Haiti. “To all the countries filled with beauty and diversity, you are not shitholes,” he said as he was bleeped by CBS censors. Watch a clip of his speech below.