Hear Two Songs From DJ Koze’s Newly Announced Album Knock Knock

DJ Koze has announced a new album, his first full LP since 2013’s Amygdala. Out May 4, Knock Knock features contributions from Bon Iver, José González, Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner, Róisín Murphy, Arrested Development’s Speech, Mano Le Tough, and more. Koze has also released two tracks from the album, “Seeing Aliens,” and the B-side, “Nein König Nein.” Listen to them, and see the full track list for Knock Knock, below.

Knock Knock Tracklist:

1. Club der Ewigkeiten

2. Bonfire

3. Moving in a liquid (feat. Eddie Fummler)

4. Colors of autumn (feat. Speech of the band Arrested Development)

5. Music on my teeth (feat. José González)

6. This is my rock (feat. Sophia Kennedy)

7. Illumination (feat. Róisín Murphy)

8. Pick up

9. Planet Hase (feat. Mano le tough)

10. Scratch that (feat. Róisín Murphy)

11. Muddy Funster (feat. Kurt Wagner)

12. Baby (how much i LFO you)

13. Jesus

14. Lord knows

15. Seeing Aliens

16. Drone me up, Flashy (feat. Sophia Kennedy)