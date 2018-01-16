A$AP Ferg – “Family”

A$AP Ferg has shared a new single titled “Family.” The song follows the Harlem rapper’s DJ Premier collaboration “Our Streets” in a shift away from the horrorcore-lite art-trap beats that have defined most of the Mob’s output toward a warmer palette of modern boom-bap. Over tambourine and a simple two-tone bass groove, Ferg dishes stories about his ancestors: “My grandma, one hid the hammer / One of them dressed like Hammer and was an African dancer.” His song “Plain Jane” from last summer’s mixtape Still Striving peaked this month at #26 on the Hot 100, becoming Ferg’s highest-charting solo single. Listen to the new cut below. Ferg also painted the cover art.