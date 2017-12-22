Watch Billy Corgan Perform “Processional” and a Cover of “Christmas Dreaming”

Billy Corgan visited Chicago’s WGN-9 this morning to perform “Processional” from this year’s Ogilala and a spirited cover of Frank Sinatra’s “Christmas Dreaming” alongside Chicago television personality Jenniffer Weigel. Corgan also sat for an interview where he discussed the email snafu that led to his name change (“It’s not like I named myself Quasar 47″), fatherhood and its impact on his work, and Ogilala (“It’s probably the closest to my real personality.”) Watch his performances and interview below.





