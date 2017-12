Thom Yorke made a new friend on Saturday night when he attended the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in Los Angeles. Naturally, the man who sang “Paranoid Android” got along famously with BB-8, and got down on the floor of the red carpet to have a chat with the little guy. No word on whether there’s a Yorke/BB-8 collaboration in our future. Bleep bloop.

The second installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy premieres on Friday.