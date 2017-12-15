Sylvan Esso – “There Are Many Ways To Say I Love You”

As a thank you to fans, Sylvan Esso has released a cover of “There Are Many Ways to Say I Love You” from the childhood classic Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. “A few months ago our buddy Martin Dosh asked us to cover a Mr. Rogers song for a puppet musical tribute he is working on called ‘Make Believe Neighborhood,'” the duo explained on social media. The cute ditty is transformed into a delightful acoustic love song — listen to the full cover below.