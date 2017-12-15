Stream The 1975’s New Live Album DH00278

The 1975 have toured extensively since the release of their warhorse sophomore album I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it at the beginning of 2016. The band’s followup LP, ostensibly titled Music For Cars, has no release date, but Matty Healy thinks it’ll be out next year. Until then, we’ve got some new versions of old music to enjoy: The band just released a new live album called DH00278, which documents of a 2016 London show in December of last year. The 24-track collection runs the gamut from their entire run of recorded material. Enjoy below.