Squarepusher to Soundtrack New Super Nintendo Emulator

Dance music veteran Squarepusher has shared new music he composed for a new Super Nintendo emulator from Analogue called the Super Nt. The producer composed the system’s 16-bit start-up sequence, which gets a rich, synth-slathered update, as well as the soundtrack to Super Turrican, a game whose trailer was teased this past October. The Super Nt. system includes a number of new updates to the Nintendo classic like wireless controllers and over 2,200 compatible games. Check out a clip of Squarepusher’s contributions to the new system below.