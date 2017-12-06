Nile Rodgers Reveals Recent Cancer Surgery, Expects “100% Recovery”

Nile Rodgers shared in his most recent blog post that he suffered a cancer scare this past August. The Chic guitarist said that he was originally admitted to the hospital for food poisoning when doctors discovered “two different cancers within one mass.” Rodgers underwent surgery to remove the mass and says his “prognosis is 100% recovery.” The legend survived two-year battle with cancer earlier this decade.

Rodgers confirmed he’d been hospitalized in August, but didn’t reveal the cause until now. The hospitalization caused him to miss a Chic show, a career first according to Rodgers. He was planning on releasing a new Chic album later this year, but the health scare changed the schedule. “This situation has delayed some big plans for this year, but what will happen next year is beyond any of my wildest dreams,” he writes. “I’ll discuss that in my soon-to-be-released next blog.” Read this blog in full here.