Mark Renner – “Half A Heart”

Mark Renner has the kind of homespun aesthetic that’s familiar to anyone born in the forgotten corners of America’s heartland. As visual artist, Renner’s offbeat surrealism imagines the work of René Magritte as interpreted by John Steinbeck, and his music achieves a similar down-on-your-luck drawl as the songwriter spills out about dreams of some forgotten promise of opportunity. Like the synthier moments of Bruce Springsteen and his recent influence on Philadelphia’s The War On Drugs, “Half A Heart” leans in on the affective qualities of Renner’s low baritone croon, as steady synth pads and massive gated-reverb snares punch through the hazy mix.

Renner’s new album Few Traces is out February 16 via RVNG INTL. Watch the video for “Half A Heart,” as well as a trailer for Maia Stern’s upcoming documentary on the making of the album, below.