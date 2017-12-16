Hovvdy – “Cranberry”

Austin DIY duo Hovvdy have shared the new video for their single “Cranberry.” The title track from their forthcoming album of the same name, the song continues the band’s penchant for steady chords and whispered vocals, spilling out about wanting to be a better person for a their partner. “Outside in the parking lot, I answered all your questions wrong,” the duo sing. “And I hate it / I’ma change for you and you deserve it.”

Cranberry is out February 9 via Double Double Whammy. Check out the title track and its accompanying video below.