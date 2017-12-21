Dave Grohl on Reggaetón Beats: “What the Fuck Is a Reggaetón Beat?”

“Run,” the lead single off Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold, has been a tremendous success for the band. It earned Grohl and company two Grammy nominations and hit number one on Billboard’s mainstream rock chart. The drum part is essentially a standard reggaetón beat, which caught Grohl by surprise when this was pointed out to him since he had apparently never even heard of such a thing.

“The funny thing about ‘Run’ is, it’s got a reggaetón beat and we didn’t really realize it,” bassist Nate Mendel told Billboard.

“I said, ‘What the fuck is a reggaetón beat?'” Grohl chimed in. “And Greg played six songs on the radio right now by Justin Bieber and everyone else.”

For more on “Run,” check out Foo Fighters full “2017 No. 1s” interview at Billboard.