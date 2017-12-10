Hear Bon Iver Play A Prairie Home Companion

A Prairie Home Companion is in the process of changing its name following an allegation of inappropriate behavior against the show’s founder and former host, Garrison Keillor. But for now, it’s still called A Prairie Home Companion, and yesterday, Bon Iver was one of the musical guests on the show that’s still called A Prairie Home Companion. Joined by saxophonist Mike Lewis and the house band, Justin Vernon played a few songs with completely indecipherable titles. Listen to him perform “___ 45 ___,” “#29 Strafford APTS,” “715 – CR∑∑KS,” and “22 (OVER S∞∞N)” here at 6:00 and 1:47:40.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.