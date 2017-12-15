The USA Network has released a new trailer for Unsolved, a true crime series about the police investigation into the murders of rival rapper Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story director Anthony Hemingway directed the pilot and serves as executive producer for the anthology series. Josh Duhamal plays LAPD Detective Greg Kading, Marcc Rose reprises his Straight Outta Compton role as Tupac, and Wavvy Jones plays Biggie.

The supporting cast features a stable of reliable character actors from all of our favorite prestige cable dramas. From the USA Network site:

The series also stars Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Detective Russell Poole, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as Officer Daryn Dupree, Jamie McShane (Bloodline) as Det. Fred Miller, Brent Sexton (The Killing) as Det. Brian Tyndall, Luke James (Black Nativity) as Sean “Puffy” Combs, Aisha Hinds (Underground) as Biggie Smalls’s mother Voletta Wallace, and Letoya Luckett (Rosewood) as Suge Knight’s estranged wife Sharitha Golden.

Unsolved premieres on on February 27 at 10 pm EST.