Watch Vic Mensa Faithfully Cover Radiohead’s “Karma Police”

Vic Mensa is primarily known for being a rapper, but as one-time former frontman of the genre-bending Chicago band Kids These Days and a versatile solo artist, he has frequently proven himself multi-talented. During a new appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions video series, he highlighted this once again by covering Radiohead’s “Karma Police” quite faithfully, and handling Yorke’s piano part himself as well. Past unexpected Mensa covers include a rendition of Future’s “Codeine Crazy.” Mensa’s last album, The Autobiography, came out in July. Watch him perform the OK Computer standard below.